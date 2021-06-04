4 infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of baby gliders

(NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price is recalling two of its baby gliders after four infants died of suffocation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Included in the recall are the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers (models CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81) and the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders (models GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27). The model number can be found on the underside of the base.

Four infants died in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother between April 2019 and February 2020, according to the CPSC. The infants were reportedly placed unrestrained on their backs in the glider, then were later found on their stomachs.

“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

Chuck Scothon, Fisher-Price’s general manager, also called the deaths “heart-breaking,” saying, “There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us.”

Among those who died were an 11-week-old from Colorado, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan and a 4-month old from Missouri.

There have been no deaths reported in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold nationwide and online by retailers including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com. The Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 to December 2020, while the Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 to May 2021.