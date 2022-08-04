(The Hill) — Four people were injured in a lightning blast that struck near the White House in Washington, D.C, on Thursday night during a severe thunderstorm in the nation’s capitol.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted around 7:17 p.m. the lightning struck near Lafayette Park NW, which is about 36 feet from the White House.

Around 7:50 p.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the patients, two adult males and two adult females, who are in critical condition, to local hospitals.

Thunderstorms had moved into the D.C. area towards the evening after a sweltering hot day forced air up into the atmosphere.