4 hurt in crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County on Wednesday evening, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened at the Mount Hope Church Road exit around 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said a car merging onto the interstate hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was broken down on the side of the road.

After the car hit the tractor-trailer, it spun around into the travel lanes and hit another car.

One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt.

There is no word on charges.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter