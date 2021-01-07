4 hurt in crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County on Wednesday evening, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened at the Mount Hope Church Road exit around 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said a car merging onto the interstate hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was broken down on the side of the road.

After the car hit the tractor-trailer, it spun around into the travel lanes and hit another car.

One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt.

There is no word on charges.