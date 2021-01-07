GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County on Wednesday evening, according to highway patrol.
The crash happened at the Mount Hope Church Road exit around 5:40 p.m.
Troopers said a car merging onto the interstate hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was broken down on the side of the road.
After the car hit the tractor-trailer, it spun around into the travel lanes and hit another car.
One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt.
There is no word on charges.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Lindsey Graham: Biden is the ‘legitimate President of the United States’
- Woman shot and killed during Capitol siege was from San Diego
- 4 hurt in crash on I-40/85 in Guilford County
- Kelly Loeffler, others now say they won’t object to Biden victory certification
- Fire severely damages home on Louise Avenue in High Point