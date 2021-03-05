4 from out of state charged in connection to shooting at Eden shopping center; 1 still wanted by police

Steven K. Aiken

Khadijah Aliyah Gaines

Shirley Ann Mckinzie-Mullins

Shazuis Ahijah Riley

Steven K. Aiken, Khadijah Aliyah Gaines, Shirley Ann Mckinzie-Mullins and Shazuis Ahijah Riley

EDEN, N.C. — Four people from out of state have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in an Eden shopping center on Feb. 27, and one is still wanted by police, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

On Saturday, the Eden Police Department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center when they were told about shots being fired.

Once they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in a vehicle belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie. She was reported missing and found safe on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

During the investigation into the shooting, investigators discovered all parties involved were from other states.

As a result of the investigation, EPD investigators identified the suspects as being from Orangeburg, South Carolina and Hephzibah, Georgia.

Investigators with the EPD went to Orangeburg and met with South Carolina authorities to ask for help finding the suspects.

Working with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department, investigators identified the names and locations of the suspects and were able to conduct mutliple interviews. After consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, four people were charged in connection to the shooting.

Steven Aiken, 25, of Orangeburg S.C., was charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Khadijah Aliyah Gaines, 41, of Cordova S.C., was charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shirley Ann Mckinzie-Mullins, 35, of Hephzibah Ga., was charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shazuis Ahijah Riley, 29, of Orangeburg S.C, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony attempted first-degree murder.

Aiken and Gaines were taken into custody by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and are being held in South Carolina without bond awaiting extradition back to Rockingham County to stand trial.

Mckinzie-Mullins has been taken into custody in Richmond County Georgia and is being held without bond awaiting extradition back to Rockingham County to stand trial.

Riley has yet to be taken into custody. South Carolina authorities are actively pursuing Riley at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Andrew Kenyi or Lieutenant Chuck Gallaher at (336) 623-9755 (24hr), (336) 623-9240 8 a.m.-4p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.