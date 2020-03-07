4 correctional officers lied about inmate deaths at federal prison in NC, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four federal prison workers were indicted after they lied about details regarding three deaths at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, officials said Friday afternoon.

Tyler Robison, 41, Adam Cockerham, 31, Lonnie Faircloth, 54, all of Creedmoor, and Eric Stephenson, 37, of Angier were indicted on one count of making a false statement, according to a news release from the United States Attorney Eastern District of North Carolina.

The news release said Robinson, Cockerham and Stephenson “made false entries on government forms documenting that they had completed rounds in an inmate housing unit when they had not.”

Officials said Faircloth “made a false statement to an Office of Inspector General Special Agent during the course of the investigation.”

The three inmates involved in the investigation, who all died in 2019, were Kevin Fennell, Gary Portee and Shanti Bank-Giombetti, officials said.

The federal grand jury was convened in Raleigh. Each suspect, if found guilty, faces up to five years imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

The Butner complex, about 25 miles north of Raleigh in Granville County, houses about 5,000 inmates, including Bernie Madoff, who was convicted for perpetrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

No other information was available.