GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit.

Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries and saw drugs in plain view when the door opened.

Police seized 100 “blue pills,” marijuana, six firearms and a large amount of cash. One of the guns was reported stolen according to officers.

Four occupants at the residence were charged in connection with the case.

The incident is under investigation by the Greenwood Police Department.