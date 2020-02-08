4 being ‘monitored’ in Charlotte for coronavirus symptoms

Chinese passengers, almost all wearing protective masks, arrive to board trains at before the annual Spring Festival at a Beijing railway station on January 23, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people who traveled from China recently are being monitored by health officials for possible coronavirus symptoms, according to the Mecklenburg County manager.

The four people are at “medium risk” for developing the coronavirus at this time and have not been identified, a statement from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says.

They were sent home for voluntary, two-week quarantine.

“The Health Department… will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure,” Diorio said. “Our Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.”

The four people do not have symptoms right now.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.

“We want to assure that the community has the information it needs to be safe and protect themselves and others,” Diorio wrote in her letter to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners after she received information from Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.