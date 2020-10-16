4 Asheboro sisters have babies at the same time

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Four Piedmont sisters grew up doing everything together, and now motherhood is no exception.

Life has changed in a big way since the Church sisters learned they were pregnant at the same time.

The bond between Tara Church, Jessica Church Trogdon, Christina Church, and Kathryn Church has grown even stronger since giving birth to their children Rylinn, Darci, Axcel and Lynlee.

“We love having all of them together, and we all try to get together all the time,” Christina said.

Although the sisters enjoyed being pregnant together, they say it wasn’t planned.

“Everybody was surprised. Everybody kept saying they’re not drinking our water,” Tara said.

“All the crying after finding out these were pregnant, and I still wasn’t, and then it happened,” Kathryn said.

The sisters enjoy celebrating their close-knit family with photoshoots based on different themes.

“It is the funnest thing in the world having all the babies so close in age playing together, growing up together. I can’t wait to watch them grow up together,” Jessica said.

The babies are now 16 months, old 14 months old, 10 months old and 9 months old.

The moms are looking forward to the first Christmas with all the children.