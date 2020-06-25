4 protesters arrested for blocking street in front of NC police department

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina arrested four people and removed wooden pallets blocking the street at a protest in front of a police department.

News outlets report a group has been camping outside the Durham Police Department since June 16 and used wooden pallets to block the street early Thursday morning.

Police ended the demonstration and cleared the barricades created by protesters late Thursday morning.

Police Chief C.J. Davis would not say whether the campout would be allowed to continue, but she said in a statement that blocking and impeding traffic was unacceptable.