4 arrested after kidnapping, armed robbery in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Four people face charges after an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in Yadkin County, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies made three additional arrests after the July 6 incident in Hamptonville.

On July 6th, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a home on Hunting Creek Church Road.

At the scene, investigators got a description of the suspect and learned that the suspect had run away from the scene.

Deputies were able to arrest Brandon Tyler Stacy, 25, of Yadkinville, after a K-9 search.

The sheriff’s office made three more arrests Friday.

Christopher Cody Caudill, 33, Darrick Foster Villarreal, 35, and Heaven Angel Leigh Smith, 31, all of Hamptonville, were all charged with felony conspiracy of second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stacy received a $250,000 secured bond. Villarreal and Smith received $100,000 secured bonds each.