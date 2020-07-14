4 adults, 5 juveniles charged, guns recovered after burglaries of multiple local gun dealers, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four adults and 5 juveniles are facing charges following burglaries of multiple gun dealers and the recovery of 11 guns by various local law enforcement agencies, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The GPD with help from the ATF, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane Police Department worked to arrest the suspects and recover the guns.

“In a time when gun violence is at an unprecedented level, the importance of disrupting a criminal group targeting firearms dealers can’t be understated” said Captain Dan Moore of the GPD.

On April 8 at 4:08 am, the GPD responded to Powers Firearms at 2304 Jane St. in reference to a burglary of business.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined that ten guns were stolen from the business.

Similar burglaries happened on June 1 at Maverick Firearms in Mebane, June 3 at Atlantic Outdoors in Stokesdale and on June 9 at Triangle Shooting Academy in Raleigh.

Police were able to develop suspects in the Powers Firearms investigation, and those suspects were tied to the burglaries in the other jurisdictions.

“The level of cooperation and urgency among our law enforcement partners played a critical role in this investigation,” said Vince Pallozzi, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Charlotte Field Division.

Law enforcement officials have recovered five stolen guns from the Powers Firearm burglary and eleven firearms total from three additional burglaries from licensed gun dealers in other jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Five juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old were charged. The four adults charged in connection to the burglaries are:

Jaqwell Jayvon Sanders , 18, of Greensboro, is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Sanders is currently in the the Wake County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Ahmodd Brown , 19, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of burglary tools and three counts of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Additionally, Brown was charged in reference to items located on his person when arrested with carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of stolen firearm. Brown is currently in the Guilford County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Johnas Bennett , 20, of Greensboro is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bennett was released from custody after posting a $5000 secured bond.

Nykial Hawkins , 18, of Greensboro, has been charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Additionally, Hawkings was charged in reference to items located on his person when arrested with possession of marijuana and possession of stolen firearm.