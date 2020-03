WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four adults and three children were displaced after an apartment fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 185 Willow Oaks Drive at 10:22 p.m. and had the fire under control by 10:26 p.m.

One minor injury was reported.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said a cooking fire got out of control.

A sprinkler system and stovetop countermeasures kept the fire from spreading to other apartments.