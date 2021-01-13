3rd suspect charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in Reidsville, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A third suspect is in custody and charged with the shooting death of 39-year-old Felix Vanstory, of Browns Summit, in Reidsville, according to police.

The suspect, who is a juvenile and was not identified due to their age, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to the area of Graves Street and Moore Street when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, including Vanstory, inside a vehicle, suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken hospitals where Vanstory was pronounced dead.

Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden, turned himself into the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

Flippen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury in relation to the homicide of Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, on Dec. 30.

At this time, Flippen is being held without bond.

Another juvenile has also been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in October.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.