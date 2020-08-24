370 students, 22 employees at ECU test positive for coronavirus, university confirms

GREENVILLE N.C. — 370 students at East Carolina University and 22 employees have tested positive, according to university officials.

As of right now, 87 students and 15 employees have recovered from the virus.

University officials say they are working with local health department officials to ensure that people who have come in contact with those who tested positive are notified quickly.

The university says that if you are experiencing symptoms, you should not report to work or class and should contact your health care provider.

Students with a confirmed case of COVID-19, suspected infection or exposure are required to report their status on a self-reporting form through Student Health Services, which is found on PiratePort.

Employees should notify their supervisor by email or phone if they are feeling ill, ECU says.

More information can be found here.