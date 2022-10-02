RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina just after 2 p.m. on Friday, counties across central North Carolina were well into seeing the impacts roll in.

Heavy rains and heavy winds impacted counties all across central North Carolina.

The onslaught of wet and windy conditions brought on heavy damage from fallen trees to homes, cars and power lines.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, there were 363,557 power outages reported throughout North Carolina.

At 10:11 p.m. Saturday, there were 36,088 customers without power in North Carolina.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, 27,862 customers remained without power in the state.

Raleigh police are at the scene of a snapped power pole in Raleigh on Dixie Trial. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

A downed tree in Chapel Hill struck a vehicle on S. Columbia St.. Police told CBS 17 no injuries resulted from the incident. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

A tree toppled over on Granville Drive takes down a few powerlines in Raleigh Friday afternoon. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Trees took down power lines, knocking out the traffic lights outside of the State Surplus Property Agency on Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Duke Energy says more than 10,000 of its workers are working to restore power across North and South Carolina.

Outages reported on Duke Energy’s outage map that do not list an estimate say “repairs and damage assessment underway” or “additional repairs required.”

CBS 17’s storm team said sustained winds from 20-30 mph, with gusts ranging between 30-56 mph, may have caused some of these outages.

Here’s a look at the top wind gusts recorded in the FOX8 viewing area.

If you are experiencing a power outage in North Carolina, you can report it to Duke Energy here, in the Duke Energy app or by texting “OUT” to 57801.