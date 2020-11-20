35th Annual Shoppers’ Day held at Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 35th Annual Shoppers’ Day at the Four Seasons Town Centre was held Wednesday.

Shoppers’ Day comes through the Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities.

During Shoppers’ Day, volunteers from local high schools and organizations in Guilford County, along with residents, host shoppers with varying/different abilities.

Event organizers say it emphasizes the importance of empathy, acceptance and compassion because volunteers become aware of obstructions, both physical and emotional, that people with disabilities face regularly and gain a better understanding of others’ barriers.

Each year, shoppers also get treated to entertainment, refreshments and a visit with Santa.

From 10 a.m. 2 p.m., event officials went with carolers to many of the group homes and other places the shoppers live to surprise them.