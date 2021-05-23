35-year-old Winston-Salem man shot, killed while sitting in his car before going shopping

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 880 E. Twelfth Street at the On Your Way Mart.

When they arrived, officers found 35-year-old Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and began CPR.

Forsyth County Emergency Services Personnel responded, continued life saving measures and took Lowery to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He died as a result of his injury.

Investigators say Lowery arrived at 880 E. Twelfth Street to shop and while still sitting in his car, two males approached him.

At some point, one of the males fired several rounds at Lowery, hitting him. The two males fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

The next of kin has been notified.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.