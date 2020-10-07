32nd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids kicks off Oct. 23

The 32nd year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad by FOX8 and Lowe’s Home Improvement kicks off Oct. 23 and will run through Dec. 8.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army’s serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas.

People will bring new and unwrapped gifts to any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse store.

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations may also be made at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse location. To make a monetary donation at Lowe’s, customers can donate at each cash register as part of their check-out process.

You can also donate here.