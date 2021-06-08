32 pounds of liquid methamphetamine seized in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Special Operations Unit of the Thomasville Police Department have charged two people in connection to 14.7 kilos (32 pounds) of liquid methamphetamine seized on June 2.

Homeland Security and the United States Postal Service joined the Thomasville Police Department for a joint investigation. Detectives seized the methamphetamine along with $21,740 in cash and two cars.

The street value of the liquid meth is around $550,000.

Oscar Gutierrez Uribe, 42, was charged with trafficking and received a $500,000 bond.

Yesenia Marisol Vasquez, 48, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetemine, and received a $250,000 bond.

They are both in the Davidson County jail.