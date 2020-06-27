311 Speedway loses partnerships after “Bubba Rope” post

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — 311 Speedway has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale in a social media post days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace.

A driver series and a concrete company ended their partnerships Friday with the half-mile, dirt track in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

The racetrack owner’s post about “Bubba Rope” on Facebook Marketplace sparked a backlash on social media and was condemned by a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Carolina Sprint Tour said in a Facebook post that it would not race at the speedway for the rest of its season, according to the newspaper.

“We do not condone nor support the comments and posts that have been made the past week,” the series said in a post online.

NASCAR officials released a photo Thursday of the rope found Sunday in Wallace’s garage stall that prompted a federal investigation, which determined it had been there since October.

The incident came less than two weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging.