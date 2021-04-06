31-year-old Winston-Salem man accused of statutory rape in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 31-year-old Winston-Salem man has been arrested after he was accused of raping a child, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 18, 2020, deputies responded to a report of a sexual offense with a child.

After an investigation, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the suspect as Demetrius Rayshawn Miller, 31, of Winston-Salem.

Miller was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult.

He was arrested on March 25 and received a $250,000 secure bond.