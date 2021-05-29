31-year-old man shot, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 31-year-old man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:17 a.m., officers with the WSDP responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of West Academy Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 31-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel responded and took him to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook