31-year-old man shot in Randolph County by homeowner he is accused of assaulting taken to hospital, charged with breaking and entering

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 31-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a homeowner in Randolph County was shot and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded when they were told about a prowler in the area of Post Road. The homeowner said an unknown male had been on the property and was told to leave.

The homeowner then called 911, and, after contacting law enforcement, the homeowner noticed the interior lights to their vehicle were on and went to check on their vehicle.

Once outside, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Salvador Santiago Barwick, threatened and assaulted the victim who was armed, the release says.

The victim shot Barwick who then fled the scene on foot.

After deputies arrived, a search began for Barwick, and he was eventually found at a neighboring home and identified.

Deputies say Barwick had broken into a camper at the home and had taken items.

He was evaluated on scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. When Barwick was released, he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the following charges:

felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

felony breaking and entering a building

felony larceny after breaking/entering

felony possession stolen goods/property

misdemeanor larceny

misdemeanor possession stolen goods/property

misdemeanor assault and battery

He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 1 in Randolph County District Court.