30 people impacted after fire rips through Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — About 30 people are in need of help after a fire at a Winston-Salem apartment, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department responded to the scene at Willow Creek Apartments on Stagecoach Road. Flames and black smoke were visible on the roof.

At 9:27 a.m., the fire department tweeted out an update that the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross said about 14 units were impacted, and they are stepping in to help about 30 people.

