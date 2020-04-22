3 young children abducted, 2 adults wanted in Virginia Amber Alert, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — Three children are believed to be possibly endangered after Roanoke County police say there were abducted, according to the Roanoke County, Virginia, Police Department.

Roanoke County Social Services was trying to serve a court-ordered child removal for the children when police say John Allison refused to give their location or allow CPS access to the children.

Investigators now believe John and Ruby Allison may have taken the children outside of Virginia.

Colin Allison

Cameron Allison

Emma Allison

John Allison

Ruby Allison

Officers are looking for 1-and-a-half-year-old Colin Allison and 6-year-olds, Cameron Allison and Emma Allison.

Colin Allison is described as 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds. He has dirty blond hair.

Cameron Allison is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 to 60 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma Allison is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 to 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspect John Allison is described as a 5-foot-9 white man weighing about 175 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Suspect Ruby Allison is described as a 5-foot-3 white woman weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are both charged with three counts of abduction.

Investigators say they may be in a maroon, four-door 2006 Cadillac with tag number VMN 8238 or a maroon 1999 Chevy Suburban with tag number VU 2796.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 777-8798 or (540) 777-8799.