3-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 3-year-old was the victim of a drive-by shooting and suffered life-threatening injuries.

News sources report officers with Kannapolis police found the girl at a home on Tuesday evening.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the parents of the child were also at home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

According to police, those responsible for the shooting drove by the residence in a dark-colored sedan which is the object of a search.