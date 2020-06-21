3-year-old shot, killed when shots fired at father

CHICAGO — A three-year-old was shot and killed in Chicago when someone began firing at his father on Saturday, WFLD reports.

Around 6:25 p.m., a person in a blue Honda pulled up behind a black SUV being driven by the boy’s 27-year-old father. Multiple shots were then fired, and the boy was hit in the back, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller.

Police say the father is believed to be the intended target.

The father drove the boy to a nearby hospital, but the three-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The boy was identified as Mekhi James by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot referred to the shooting as “a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice” and said the boy “had his whole life ahead of him.”

She urged community members to come forward with information so police could investigate.

Lightfoot warned the shooter, saying “To the despicable individuals responsible for this senseless act of violence, you have no place in this city, no home in our communities, no shelter to hide.”

Activist Andrew Holmes said he was offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. He called the shooter “a straight coward.”

“Let’s go to work. Let’s find the shooter. Let’s get him in tonight,” Holmes said outside the hospital.

Police said that during the shooting, the father also suffered a graze wound to his abdomen.