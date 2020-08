EDMOND, Okla. — A 3-year-old girl died after hours inside a hot car, Edmond police said according to KOCO.

Police say the girl had to be taken to a children’s hospital in Oklahoma City after she came out of the car in critical condition.

She had been in a vehicle on the 300 block of West Hurt Street in Edmond, Oklahoma, for between four and six hours, KOCO reports.

Police have not released the name of the child, and no charges have been announced.