FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A 3-year-old died Friday night when he was shot in the head, KTVT reports.

Keegan Vasquez, 3, reportedly died just before midnight.

He was at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas.

It is unknown at this time how or why the toddler was shot.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

