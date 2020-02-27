3 workers die after tractor-trailer crashes into construction vehicle on I-40 in NC

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three workers were killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into a construction vehicle on Interstate 40 west in Iredell County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 3:25 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash.

Highway Patrol says a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Logan Lee Casey, 27, of Cary, was driving west on I-40 when he did not slow down before a stopped construction vehicle near mile marker 157.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the construction vehicle, launching it forward into three contracted DBI Services workers who were repairing a guardrail.

Troopers identified them as 22-year-old Noah Logan Hamilton, of Bonaire, Georgia, 21-year-old Austin Melton, of Jesup, Georgia, and 20-year-old Dustin Gelinas, of Jesup, Georgia.

All three died.

Casey has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Troopers say the construction vehicle had an arrow board and flashing lights on at the time of the crash. Highway Patrol does not believe alcohol impairment was a factor.