SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said.

Police were called to the residence on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens around 10:40 a.m. Three women who were all family members were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The three victims were 68 years old, 26 years old and 47 years old, police said. The 68-year-old woman was the mother of the 47-year-old woman and the stepmother of the 26-year-old woman, according to the NYPD.

Their bodies were discovered by a health aide who comes to the home each day to care for the 26-year-old woman who was paralyzed and bedridden, police said. At least two of the victims were stabbed in the neck, police said.

Police said they are searching for a suspect, but so far no arrest has been made.

After receiving a call about the tragedy, families members of the victims arrived to the scene in disbelief.

“I’m just trying to figure out if I am in a dream or something. It’s unbelievable,” one family member said.

