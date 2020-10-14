3 woman accused of encouraging fight between assisted living facility residents in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three women were indicted on charges related to encouraging a fight between assisted living facility residents, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 21, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 27, both of Winston-Salem, were indicted on one count of misdemeanor assaulting an individual with a disability.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 33, of Winston-Salem, was indicted on two counts of assaulting an individual with a disability.

The indictments stem from an incident at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility last year.

The women are accused of encouraging two female residents to fight on June 29, 2019.

The incident was recorded on video.