3 wanted after 7-year-old girl dies following shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now seeking 3 men in connection to a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Portsmouth Police were dispatched to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said one of the victims, identified as 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

On Thursday, police said Mylani succumbed to her injuries.

The other victim was a 28-year-old man. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting occurred in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue.

Police believed the girl and the man were in two separate vehicles when a third vehicle fired several rounds at them.

Authorities are now looking for three individuals in connection to the incident.

They are Trevon Dionte Avery, Antonyo Jamal Taylor, and Avery Laquin Setzer. All are charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Antonyo Jamal Taylor

Trevon Dionte Avery

Avery Laquin Setzer