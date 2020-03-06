3 Virginia men charged in Rockingham County home invasion

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Three Virginia men face charges after an alleged home invasion in Stoneville, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies in Henry County, Virginia, arrested Johnny Lee McBride, 33, of Ridgeway, Virginia, Michael Bruce Ernest, 42, of Collinsville, Virginia, and Casey James Hanson, 23, of Martinsville, Virginia.

They’re accused of playing roles in a home invasion at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 on the 200 block of Dewy Martin Road in Stoneville.

McBride was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.

Ernest is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.

Hanson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping, safecracking, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office extended thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for help finding and arresting the suspects.