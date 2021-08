WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A stretch of Silas Creek Parkway was shut down after a crash, according to Winston-Salem Fire and Police Dispatch.

At about 12:47 p.m., crews responded to the scene near Hawthorne Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

An image from the N.C. Department of Transportation shows crews on scene with the area blocked off.