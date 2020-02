MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving three tractor-trailers interrupted traffic on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County, near Biscoe.

The incident begin at about 6:14 a.m., about two miles southeast of exit 49 and N.C. 27.

Troopers say only the southbound lanes are blocked, and there is a detour.

A high impact to traffic is expected.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of local law enforcement personnel at the scene.