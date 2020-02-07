3 teens pinned to barbed-wire fence rescued from floodwater in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Three teenaged boys in Davidson County found out just how dangerous floodwaters can be on Thursday night.

Two of them had been playing on the edge of Leonard Creek along Pilgrim Church Road when the water rising from all the rain swept them away.

An older boy was caught in the current when he jumped in to try and help.

Triangle fire station 64 responded to the call and not only had to deal with the swift water but also darkness.

“When we got there, they were hanging onto a tree and a barbed-wire fence. The water pressure had them pinned up against the barbed wire fence. So as you can imagine what that fence is doing to the body as the water is flowing by pushing up against it,” said Chief Nick Sledge with Triangle fire station 64.

The chief says they were lucky that they didn’t get pinned underwater.

The three boys were treated on the scene for mild hypothermia and scrapes and bruises.