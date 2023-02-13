Peter Ilya Bland, 19, of Advance (left), and Donavan James Moore, 18, of Mocksville (right)

ADVANCE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were arrested on Monday after a shooting in Mocksville last month, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6 a.m., detectives and deputies with the DCSO executed two search warrants at the same time on North Hiddenbrook Drive in Advance and Rainbow Road in Advance.

The search warrants are connected to an investigation into the double shooting on Deer Run Drive in Mocksville on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 7:19 p.m.

A 34-year-old and a 56-year-old were both shot and taken to the hospital.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Peter Ilya Bland, 19, of Advance, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of attempted murder

one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

one count of burglary

Bland received a $2,000,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the Davie County Detention Center.

A 17-year-old Advance juvenile was also arrested and charged with:

two counts of attempted murder

one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

one count of burglary on a juvenile petition

Around 12:00 p.m., a third search warrant was executed at Sanford Avenue in Mocksville as part of the investigation.

Donavan James Moore, 18, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of attempted murder

one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

one count of burglary

Moore received a $2,000,000 secured bond and is currently being held at the Davie County Detention Center.

The suspected gun from the shooting was recovered from one of the searches along with other physical evidence, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing.