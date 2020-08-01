3 teens arrested after fight at Hanes Mall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teenagers were arrested on Saturday after a fight at Hanes Mall, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The teens were arrested by off duty officers at the mall when a fight broke out between several young people.

They called for backup because while making the arrests, the other kids began causing a disturbance at the mall that prompted people to call police.

At one point there were 50 kids total, and one group got in a fight, police say.

The mall never closed and remains open.

Off duty officers are still at the mall.