3 teenagers charged after pick-up truck, handgun stolen in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged after allegedly stealing a truck and a gun, according to High Point police.

At about 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the theft on the 1400 block of Olde Eden Drive.

A man told officers that his 2020 Ford Raptor pick-up truck was stolen, including his 9mm handgun which was inside.

The owner was able to track the truck and tell police its location.

Officers saw the truck driving at high speed but did not chase after it.

The owner was able to tell police when it stopped near the dead end of Mint Avenue.

Police were able to find the stolen truck, and, with a K-9 track, were able to find three suspects.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old surrendered to police, but the handgun was not found.

All three have been charged with larceny of a firearm on a juvenile petition.

Police say additional charges will be filed.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.