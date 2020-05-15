3 teenagers, 8-year-old girl rescued from Dan River, Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers and an 8-year-old were rescued in the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad‘s first water rescue of the year.

The squad says Thursday, an 8-year-old girl, a teenage boy and two teenage girls were in the Dan River, near where the Mayo River meets the Dan, when the 8-year-old’s tube pass through a section of rapids. The young girl was thrown underwater.

The rescue squad says none of the teens or the child had life vests.

Eden Rescue also responded a report of lost people in the area at the same time.

“Across North Carolina recreation on the water has increased due to COVID-19. With this many agencies are already seeing an increase in water-related injuries and deaths,” the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad said on Facebook.