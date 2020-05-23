3 teen pedestrians die after being hit during crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three teen pedestrians died after they were hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Indianapolis, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported to the scene after they were told about a hit-and-run crash around 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned two vehicles going south crashed and lost control. One of the vehicles crossed the median and hit another vehicle, while the other vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a group of three teens.

“We had a group of young kids that were walking, and this vehicle struck them,” said IMPD Capt. Robert Trout. “Unfortunately, it’s left three of them deceased.”

The crash was first dispatched as a hit-and-run, police say.

“All parties returned and submitted to toxicology,” IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said.

The prosecutor’s office will decide of any of the drivers will be charged with leaving the scene of the crash.