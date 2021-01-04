3 taken to hospital including 8-year-old girl, man dead after head-on crash on NC 16 near Wilkes County line

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A crash on N.C. 16 left a man dead and three people in the hospital, including an 8-year-old, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 16 in Alexander County, near the Wilkes County line.

Troopers say a 1994 Cadillac Deville, driven by 76-year-old Bobby Harris Lowe, of Taylorsville, was heading south on N.C. 16 when it crossed the center line.

The Cadillac then crashed into a 2010 Hyundai passenger car, driven by 48-year-old Thomas Eller, of Wilkesboro, head-on. There was also an adult passenger and an 8-year-old in the Hyundai.

Lowe died at the scene. Troopers say he had been wearing a seatbelt, and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Due to the crash, the Hyundai then crashed into a guardrail before stopping partially in the road.

When the car came to a stop, 35-year-old Chasity Wyatt, of Moravian Falls, got out of the Hyundai and tried to help an 8-year-old girl who was in the back seat.

A Ford pickup truck was heading north and could not see the Hyundai through the dark and fog. The truck hit the Hyundai, throwing Wyatt over the guardrail.

Eller, Wyatt and the 8-year-old child were all taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.