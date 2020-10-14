3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Greensboro, according to police.

Wednesday morning, police responded to a crash at West Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Court.

Three people were taken to hospitals, but no word on their conditions.

A crash reconstruction crew closed the westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard from Coliseum Boulevard to Patterson Court to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.