HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire filled an Astor Dowdy Apartments building with smoke, according to the High Point Fire Department.
At about midnight, fire crews responded to an electrical fire on the fourth floor laundry room in Astor Dowdy Apartments.
The sprinkler was able to put out the flames, but smoke and water caused damage.
Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two people were treated on scene. All five had suffered smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the affected families.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Halloween is Saturday! Share pictures of your decorations for this spooktacular photo gallery
- Family’s daughter watches massive tree crush home in Summerfield during Tropical Storm Zeta
- Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course
- 3 taken to hospital after fire at Astor Dowdy Apartments in High Point
- 8-year-old accidentally shot, killed in Concord