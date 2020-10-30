3 taken to hospital after fire at Astor Dowdy Apartments in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire filled an Astor Dowdy Apartments building with smoke, according to the High Point Fire Department.

At about midnight, fire crews responded to an electrical fire on the fourth floor laundry room in Astor Dowdy Apartments.

The sprinkler was able to put out the flames, but smoke and water caused damage.

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two people were treated on scene. All five had suffered smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the affected families.

