3 taken to hospital after crash on NC Highway 8 near Lexington, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Three people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday night following a wreck on NC Highway 8 near Lexington, troopers say.

The crash involved 3 vehicles, and none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor when a driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit two sedans.

The truck reportedly overturned and came to a rest on the driver's side.

Two people in a Dodge Ram were taken to a hospital.

One person in a Dodge Dart was taken to a hospital.

One person in a Nissan Altima was involved but not taken to a hospital.

The passenger in the Ram was trapped, and crews had to cut the top off of the truck to get the passenger free.