Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Guilford County on Monday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Bernie Road, near the Climax community.

Troopers on the scene said three people were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. There is no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.