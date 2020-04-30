3 taken into custody after home invasion, gun pointed at officers in Troy

TROY, N.C. — Three people were taken into custody after a series of crimes on Wednesday in Troy, according to Troy police.

A home invasion was reported shortly before noon in the 500 block of Crouch Street.

A juvenile male and 22-year-old Tierria Oxendine allegedly forced their way into a home for a larceny while armed.

The two fled the scene and the victim identified the suspects and said they were at a nearby home in the 500 block of Dennis Street.

Oxendine fled and was later arrested.

The juvenile’s father, identified as Joshua Jones, came outside and yelled threats at officers, police said.

Officers told Jones to go back inside. Police say he did but returned with a firearm and aimed it at officers.

Officers told Jones to put the gun down and he did, but when officers came to arrest him, he allegedly shoved an officer, picked up his gun and went back inside.

A SWAT armored vehicle was called in and several tactics were used to take Jones into custody, police said.

Jones was charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, one count of resisting arrest and one count of physical assault on a law enforcement officer.

The juvenile was also taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported.