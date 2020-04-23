3 suspects wanted after Thomasville woman killed in hit-and-run

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Warrants are out for three people after a Thomasville woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Savannah Lynn Shipwash, 20, of Archdale, is charged with felony hit and run death/serious injury.

Christopher Mitchell Dinkins, 21, of Trinity, and Jimmy Clarence Alligood III, 30, of Trinity, are both charged with accessory after the fact.

At 9:48 p.m. on April 12, officers responded to the area of 13 Cloniger Drive when they were told a body had been found.

Halie Marie Cook, 21, of Thomasville, was hit and killed by a vehicle in the westbound lane on Cloniger Drive around 9:40 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with damage to the front bumper area, including damage to the front right passenger headlight area, damage to the front hood area and damage to the front right quarter panel area.

The SUV left the crash scene after Cook was hit, police say.

Anyone with information or witnesses of this crash can contact Sgt. Tony Burgess at (336) 475-4205.

This investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover burial costs.

