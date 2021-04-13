3 suspects arrested in killing of Winston-Salem man in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have made three arrests after a Winston-Salem man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Joshua Lapree Padgett, 32, of Asheboro; Justin Jones, 21, of Greensboro; and Nicole Angelina Newby, 27, of Greensboro, are each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Padgett is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Around 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, officers found Chavez Laquan Vargas, 29, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The three suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.